Snoop Dogg Asks for Help Finding His Missing French Bulldog Frank

Scott Legato/Getty; Snoop Dogg/Instagram

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog Frank is missing.

On Monday, the 50-year-old rapper posted a missing dog flyer on his Instagram. The yellow and black flyer features a large photo of Frank, who went missing Sunday in southern Los Angeles, according to Snoop's post.

He captioned the post, "Our dog Frank went missing on January 30th 2022 in South LA (49th St/ Figueroa) He is a Grey French bulldog. If you see him please DM me at @reyg213."

The flyer shown in the post indicates the person who finds the dog will receive a reward and includes additional information.

"MISSING DOG Please help us find our missing dog. His name is Frank. He is a gray stripe french bulldog. He went missing 1/30/2022 approximately at 7:30 p.m," the flyer reads.

Snoop is a noted dog lover. He and friend Martha Stewart will host the 2022 Puppy Bowl and coach the canine contestants after teaming up for the fun event last year.

Pet lovers will be able to watch the famous duo reunite at Puppy Bowl XVIII on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13.

The lifestyle mogul, 80, is looking forward to hosting the event again with Snoop.

"I'm so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!" she shared in a statement in a release from Animal Planet and discovery+.