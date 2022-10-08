Is this the snooker moment of the year? - GETTY IMAGES

Snooker is known for having a polite and relatively quiet audience but that reputation was blown out of the water when home favourite Marco Fu compiled a maximum 147 break in the deciding frame against John Higgins to reach the final of the Hong Kong Masters.

The competition has regularly drawn crowds of over 5,000 and was filled to capacity for Fu's epic break with the score tied at 5-5 heading into the final frame.

When the 44-year-old potted the final black the crowd abandoned any sense of decorum as they hailed their local hero.

Marco Fu reaches the Hong Kong Masters 2022 final with a MAXIMUM in the decider! 🇭🇰



Listen to that roar! 🤯



📺 @Eurosport | @discoveryplus | #HKMasters pic.twitter.com/7EQsIfHlH6 — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) October 8, 2022

The maximum continued a remarkable resurgence for Fu, who underwent eye surgery in 2017 then spent almost two years off the tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A three-time ranking tournament winner and former World Championship semi-finalist, Fu had beaten Mark Selby 5-2 in the opening round of the eight-player invitational event.

Higgins started with a century and also led 3-1 and 4-2 before Fu clawed his way back to parity by winning the eighth frame.

A second century took the Scot one frame from victory but Fu levelled with a break of 72 before holding his nerve to wrap up his victory in style.

Higgins appeared genuinely delighted for his opponent, and numerous other players tweeted their support for Fu, with Judd Trump saying: "Wow that noise is incredible."

Shaun Murphy added: "Wow this is incredible" while Dennis Taylor, the 1985 World Champion, said: "Just got up this morning and switched the TV on and seen Marco Fu make a maximum break in the deciding frame of the Hong Kong Masters to beat John Higgins. @WeAreWST. Absolutely brilliant. A real Gentleman".