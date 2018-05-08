Snooker champion shows up nude to media conference, keeping pre-tournament promise

Mark Williams of Wales kept a pre-tournament promise to address the media in the nude after he won Monday’s Snooker World Championships. (PA Images)

Mark Williams of Wales won the Snooker World Championships in Sheffield, England on Monday.

After his victory, he walked through a crowded media room cloaked in nothing but a towel around his waist that he shed when he sat down to address reporters.

He's a man of his word… As promised, Mark Williams has arrived for his press conference as world champion – naked! #bbcsnooker pic.twitter.com/yEF9h2MqMF — BBC Snooker (@BBCSnooker) May 7, 2018





Snooker champ Mark Williams showed up nude for a media conference because, why?

Williams, 43, was a two-time world champion before Monday’s victory. But he apparently was not expecting to become the oldest the oldest world champion in 40 years and win his first title since 2003 when he made a pre-tournament promise to reporters.

“As long as (world snooker chairman) Barry Hearn is not going to fine me or discipline me, I’ll have to do it,” Williams told reporters.

“It” in this case was a promise to do a nude media conference in the off chance that he pulled out the win a year after failing to qualify for the event.

Mark Williams didn’t even expect to be at the snooker championships this year

“It’s an unbelievable story,” Williams said. “Twelve months ago I was thinking about chucking it, and here I am doing an interview having won the 2018 World Championship, naked.”

Williams seemed more than happy to keep his promise, and made another vow during the media conference.

“I’m going to party the night away,” Williams said. “Last time I won it, I think I had half a pint of milk and went to bed. I’m not going to bed this time. It’ll be daylight before I get to bed.”

Story Continues

Yet again, Williams appears to be a man of his word.

I said the sun will have to come up , Still going pic.twitter.com/R63IvutZiy — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018





More from Yahoo Sports:

• TomBrady turns heads at Met Gala with unorthodox tuxedo

• Terez Paylor: The ripple effects of Matt Ryan’s $150M deal

• Ex-Duke star’s mom: NCAA model is like ‘slavery’

• Report: NASCAR owners exploring selling whole sport

