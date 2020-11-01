‘SNL’: Weekend Updates Celebrates ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 With Influencer Baby Yoda

Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che took on the Trump Administration, COVID-19 and Baby Yoda during Saturday’s “Weekend Update” segment. As they’ve done in previous sketches, the two anchors criticized President Donald Trump for his various actions and lack thereof, especially with the COVID-19 virus.

“We can’t do another four years of Trump, it’s is too much,” Jost said. “Even if you like Trump, you gotta be exhausted.”

However after the to comedians bagged on the president for his packed rallies and his comment that doctors want the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to earn more money, they took a break by inviting a small, green guest. Baby Yoda, played by Kyle Mooney, joined the “Weekend Update” desk to celebrate season two of The Mandalorian.

“Shout out to the writers. They are awkward to be around but they come up with some fuego,” the Child said, more talkative than ever.

However, as the segment progresses, it’s evident that creature is far different from how he is in the show. In fact, Jost and Che learn that the young being has become an influencer, hanging with YouTube and TikTok stars including the controversial Logan Paul.

“You might’ve heard me on Joe Rogan’s podcast talking about my new line of cannabis project,” Baby Yoda says.

After advertising his Star Wars-themed products like “Dago Bud,” “Cookie Wookies” and “Jabba the Kombucha,” Mooney’s Baby Yoda addressed some beef with another adorable Disney personality.

“Baby Groot, we ain’t friends,” he said.

The Mandalorian season two features Pedro Pascal in the titular role and has started streaming on Disney+. Watch the SNL segment above.

