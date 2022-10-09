‘SNL’s Weekend Update Takes On Kanye West & ‘The Little Mermaid’ Controversies

Armando Tinoco
·2 min read

Colin Jost and Michael Che took on the latest headlines on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update tackling the controversies around Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt and The Little Mermaid.

West created quite a stir this week when he wore a shirt with the “White Lives Matter” slogan, a take on the Black Lives Matter movement that was created to raise awareness of police brutality. Che made light of the rapper’s appearance on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News “to defend wearing a White Lives Matter shirt claiming he wore the shirt because he was using a gut instinct.”

More from Deadline

“But what he’s definitely not using are the meds prescribed to him,” Che quipped with the joke that completely fell flat with the audience in the studio.

RELATED: Colin Farrell Crashes ‘SNL’ & Saves Brendan Gleeson’s Lackluster Monologue

Later on in the “Weekend Update” segment, Jost introduced “Black Ariel” from Disney’s new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Ego Nwodim appeared at the “Update” desk with the iconic purple bra and green fishtail asking Jost to simply call her Ariel and noting, “I don’t call you white Colin to your face.”

Jost proceeded to ask Nwodim’s Ariel how it felt like to be called a hero and a role model to young girls.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Calls Out Herschel Walker, Elon Musk And “Influencers” With Cold Open Centered On Things That Make Us Snap

“Role model to who? Black girls who want to be a fish?” Ariel said. “I gotta be honest Colin, it’s a lot of pressure. People are all like, ‘Oh Ariel, you’re perfect. You’re the hero we need.’ B***h, I am normal.”

Ariel joked that she didn’t ask for any of this adding, “My mom got drunk and had sex with a tuna and now I’m here.”

Ariel did the most to showcase her negative characteristics and go against all positive projection people have of her, calling herself dumb and saying she was “pro-Sea World.” The Little Mermaid star also said she was the culprit of the BP oil spill.

Watch the segment below.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • SNL skewers Elon Musk, Kanye West and Chris Pratt in a single sketch

    No one was safe in a gameshow-set skit led by Bowen Yang

  • Earnings are growing at Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • SNL’s Michael Che Roasts Herschel Walker for Raising Money Instead of His Kids

    NBCAfter going light on politics for the majority of this week’s episode, Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” went deep on the biggest scandals plaguing Republican Senate candidates, from Dr. Oz’s puppy-killing experiments to Herschel Walker’s abortion bombshells.“Well, the midterms are only a month away, and is it just me, or are some candidates trying to lose?” Colin Jost began. “Dr. Oz has refused to comment on the report that his research killed over 300 dogs, though it’s possible he coul

  • Donegal explosion: 'Entire nation mourning' 10 people killed in petrol station blast - as more details of victims emerge

    Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said the entire nation is mourning 10 people killed in a devastating explosion at a petrol station, as more details of the victims emerged. The blast at the service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday, claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers - a boy and a girl - and a girl of primary school age. Teenage rugby player Leona Harper has been named as among those killed.

  • 'Late Show' Pays Mocking Musical Tribute To Herschel Walker With A Shaggy Classic

    "Lots of people think they’ve caught me red-handed, lying all about my kids," the parody song begins.

  • ‘The disrespect!’: Fans react after Kim Kardashian admits she doesn’t know what tortellini is

    ‘Wealth is wasted on the rich’, wrote one user on social media

  • Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'

    West slammed Kardashian's racy public image on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" during his defense for wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt.

  • 'I'm not a child abuser': Daycare worker apologizes after being fired for terrorizing children with a 'Scream' mask

    The Mississippi daycare worker apologized after being fired for taunting and chasing children around the classroom.

  • Britney Spears: What singer has said in response to criticism over nude photos

    Singer’s fans are reacting to five new naked beach photos she has shared on the site

  • Britney Spears fans gather in support ahead of conservatorship hearing

    Bearing signs and chanting in unison, fans of pop-star Britney Spears congregated outside the Los Angeles courthouse where the singer's conservatorship hearing was being held. (Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

  • 'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

    The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil