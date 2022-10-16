‘SNL’ Weekend Update Tackles Kanye Tweets, Meth-Filled Pumpkins, Politician’s Sex Tape

William Vaillancourt
·2 min read
Screen-Shot-2022-10-16-at-1.52.23-AM - Credit: NBC/SNL
Screen-Shot-2022-10-16-at-1.52.23-AM - Credit: NBC/SNL

The latest installment in Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” began with co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost addressing this week’s Jan. 6 Committee hearing, as well as former President Donald Trump’s reaction to it in the form of a furious 14-page letter.

“I don’t know if this is a coincidence, but Trump wrote the letter on the same day the FDA confirmed the nation is experiencing a shortage of Adderall,” Jost quipped.

Regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she would “punch out” Trump if he came to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and would “go to jail” and “be happy,” Che remarked: “I assume because she owns stock in private prisons.”

The hosts then joked about Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic tweets and subsequent social media account restrictions.

The rapper’s “anti-Semitic tweets were condemned by the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance –just say Lenny Kravitz!” exclaimed Che.

Jost followed up by mentioning how Elon Musk tweeted in response, “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

“Well that settles it,” Jost said. “If there’s one thing we trust Elon with, it’s successfully reading another human being’s emotional cues.”

Later in the segment, Che highlighted how Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis, who is running on a platform that includes sex positivity, filmed a sex tape with an adult film star.

“I’m going to vote for him because I watched that video and we share a lot of the same positions,” he joked.

Jost wrapped the segment with a Halloween-appropriate story.

“Border officials have discovered $400,000 worth of meth hidden inside pumpkins. They could tell the pumpkins were full of meth because they only had like three teeth left,” he said as a photo of a jack-o-lantern showed on screen.

