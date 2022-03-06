‘SNL’s Weekend Update Tackles ‘Euphoria’ Criticism, Pat Sajak’s Defense Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestants, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill & More

Matt Grobar
·3 min read

On tonight’s episode of SNL, Weekend Update‘s anchors tackled topics ranging from criticisms of HBO’s Euphoria and Wheel of Fortune contestants, to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and more.

Colin Jost noted that fans of the hit HBO series Euphoria have been “harshly criticizing” creator Sam Levinson for “sexualizing” its teenage characters. “Plus, it’s just not accurate,” said Jost, as he pulled up an awkward yearbook photo from his younger years. “I mean, take it from me. No one has sex in high school.”

More from Deadline

Jost later turned his attention to game show host Pat Sajak, who recently had to ask Wheel of Fortunate fans to “stop making fun” of a pair of contestants who were “unable to solve an easy puzzle.”

“[Sajak] said, ‘Have a little heart,'” Jost said, as he pulled up a Photoshopped copy of a partially filled-in Wheel of Fortune board. “Or, as the contestants would guess, ‘Haze a nipple heave.'”

Later in the segment, Jost and co-anchor Michael Che welcomed cast member Kate McKinnon to the Update desk to discuss Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which recently passed a final state senate committee.

“I’m sorry to barge in here,” said McKinnon. “I just heard about this law and I think it’s amazing.”

Jost was surprised to hear this—presumably, first and foremost, because it’s common knowledge that McKinnon is gay herself. Why, he wondered, would she support this bill?

“When I was in middle school in the ’90s, I was kind of tortured by the constant use of the word gay. Like, ‘Oh, that’s so gay. Ew, you’re gay.’ It made me feel horrible,” she explained, “and to hear that [Governor] Ron DeSantis has taken a stand and said, ‘No, you cannot say gay at school anymore,’ I’m just so jazzed.”

“I feel like there’s been a misunderstanding,” deadpanned Jost. “The law actually means that you can’t acknowledge that ‘gay’ exists at all.”

“…What?” asked McKinnon.

“Yeah, like teachers can’t speak about gay people in history, or if a kid has a gay family member,” explained Jost. “And if a kid confides that they’re gay to a teacher, the teacher has to out them to their parents.”

“Ohhh…” said McKinnon, realizing she’d misunderstood the bill entirely. “What???”

“I’m sorry to break this to you,” Jost said. “It’s probably going to affect what you have to say.”

“No, it’s ok. It’s just that thing of when they say ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ then it’s stuck in your head. But it’s fine,” said McKinnon, pivoting. “Anyway, I am deeply gay… Sorry. Deeply concerned. It just seems like this is going to make kids gay and trans. Sorry. Depressed and suicidal.

“And I just think these laws are lesbians…” she continued. “I’m sorry. Unconscionable.”

“I think you ended up saying gay a couple of times,” observed Jost.

“Yeah, I’m trying to make sense of all this,” said McKinnon. “Like, does this ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law have a purpose?”

“Well, I guess it’s so kids aren’t going home with questions that parents don’t want to answer,” guessed Jost. “I don’t know.”

“Right. So one kid can say, ‘I live with my parents,’ but another one has to say, ‘I live in a house with two adult men who bought me when I was young’? They’ll be less confused then,” McKinnon said. “Look, Colin. If the ’90s were right and gay means bad, then this is the gayest law I’ve ever seen. If you can’t say it, you might as well sing it. ‘Gay, gay, gay….'”

Also stopping by the Update desk tonight for a discussion of Rihanna’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week was a Weary Mother in her Darkest Hour (Ego Nwodim).

Deadline will update this story with video when it comes in.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hailey Bieber just rocked this Y2K hair trend in her latest TikTok

    Hailey Bieber just shared a TikTok wearing a pink velour bikini and gold body chain. In the video she is also rocking the butterfly hair clip 90s/Y2K trend.

  • Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

    Hanks will address the incident in a podcast hosted by the very actor he dismissed

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i