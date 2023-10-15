‘SNL’ Weekend Update Roasts Trump, Menendez, Santos

Screen-Shot-2023-10-15-at-1.51.54-AM - Credit: NBC/SNL

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update addressed former President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, as well as the recent indictments of New York Rep. George Santos and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

Trump, in a speech to supporters Wednesday in Florida, praised Hezbollah as “very smart” after it attacked Israel amid that nation’s ongoing conflict with Hamas.

“Though in Trump’s defense, he thinks Hezbollah is the genie from Aladdin,” Colin Jost quipped.

Co-anchor Michael Che then turned to Santos’ superseding indictment this week on 23 federal charges including money laundering, theft of public funds, and wire fraud.

“He was also indicted for reckless homicide,” Che said while viewers saw a picture of the Long Island congressman wearing a tight-fitting suit, “when that button shot off his jacket and killed a bystander.”

Jost then brought up Menendez, who has been charged with acting as a foreign agent on behalf of Egypt and accepting bribes in form of gold bars, among other things.

The New Jersey Democrat is “the most successful member of the Lollipop Guild,” he joked.

“Menendez has denied the charges against him, calling them, ‘As over-the-top as my new bejeweled scarab,'” Jost added, as a doctored image showed on screen of the senator wearing the Egyptian gem cut to resemble a beetle.

