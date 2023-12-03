‘SNL’s Weekend Update Take On ‘Frozen’ Sequels & Lifetime’s First Christmas Movie Sex Scene

Two stories from the entertainment industry made it onto Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost and Michael Che taking on the Frozen sequels and the Lifetime movie sex scene.

Disney’s Jennifer Lee recently teased that while working on the third installment of the Frozen saga, the story was “so epic” they would need a fourth film, something CEO Bob Iger had confirmed before.

Jost made a joke stemming from the news adding, “By the time they come out they only thing frozen would be Elsa’s eggs.”

After the reaction from the live audience, Jost added, “She wants a career.”

Later on in the segment, Che brought up that Lifetime would be airing its first Christmas movie sex scene to which he quipped, “The sex scene will finally explain why Santa named that one reindeer Vixen. It’s a weird name for a reindeer.”

The Lifetime movie in question is titled A Cowboy Christmas Romance, which premieres on Dec. 9 as part of their annual holiday movie series, It’s a Wonderful Lifetime. Jana Kramer and Adam Senn star in the movie with Kramer recently talking about the sexy scene on her podcast Whine Down with writer Sarah Drew.

“It’s the first Christmas movie that has a sex scene,” Kramer said. “I read it and I was like, ‘Well, this is going to be interesting…Spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know. Obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too. They didn’t cut anything. I was so happy that they really left it all in there.”

Watch “Weekend Update” in the video posted above.

