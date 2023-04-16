SNL Weekend Update Drags Trump, Clarence Thomas, and Dianne Feinstein

Screen-Shot-2023-04-16-at-12.50.43-AM - Credit: NBC

After a sweet monologue from host Ana de Armas, who announced that she’s about to become a U.S. citizen, this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” took aim at a trio of high-profile political figures: former game show host turned president Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Senator Dianne Feinstein of California.

“In an interview, Donald Trump claimed that New York Police and court employees were crying when they arrested him,” joked co-host Colin Jost. “Why is everyone in Trump stories always crying?”

They proceeded to run a montage of Trump telling outrageous stories about people crying upon meeting him.

“You’re bragging that when people see you they just, like, burst into tears?” asked Jost. “Because it never sounds like excited-crying, like when teenagers see BTS, it sounds more like scared-crying, like when hostages see Jigsaw.”

Cue Michael Che, who addressed the revelations that billionaire right-wing donor Harlan Crow had lavished conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with expensive trips and gifts, and even purchased his property.

“After the reveal that Harlan Crow bought Clarence Thomas’s George home, Crow said that he did it so he could one day turn it into a museum dedicated to Thomas,” cracked Che. “It will be called ‘The Sexual Harassment Hall of Fame.’” (Referring, of course, to the time Thomas allegedly sexually harassed Anita Hill.)

“Conservative judges and pundits have defended Thomas by saying that his deals with Harlan Crow are not corrupt because Crow had no business before the court,” added Jost. “But, come on: Does this conservative Christian billionaire strike you as someone who didn’t want them to overturn Roe v. Wade? He looks like he’s on a pamphlet called, ‘WHY YOU HAVE TO KEEP IT.’”

And, last but not least, Jost took a parting shot at Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, who is facing calls by some congressional Democrats to resign on account of her deteriorating mental state.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is 89, is facing calls to resign from fellow Democrats,” offered Jost. “But unfortunately, Feinstein is answering those calls on her stapler.”

