‘SNL’ Weekend Update: Colin Jost Trolls Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Via Michael Che-Written Joke

Colin Jost and Michael Che were back at it again on Saturday Night Live and wrote jokes for each other in what’s become an annual tradition.

This time, Che made it a little more difficult for Jost as he introduced “someone very special who was last on this show, Season 3, 46 years ago.”

“Poet, author, activist… Please welcome Dr. Hattie Davis, ladies and gentlemen,” Che said.

Jost knew he was going to have a more difficult time reading the jokes Che wrote for him in front of Davis, but nonetheless, he was a trooper along the way.

“New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” Jost read as an image of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow appeared on screen.

However, the most cringeworthy part of the joke came after when Jost read, “I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you’re an even better black widow than Coretta Scott King.”

This last zinger prompted the reaction of Davis in disapproval of the joke.

Jost also made Che say some out-of-pocket things, like the joke where Beyoncé was mentioned.

“Last month Beyoncé posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a chrome Versace dress and platinum blonde hair that many people online described as ‘too white,'” Che read before delivering the zing, adding, “In fact, Beyoncé looked so white that I was finally attracted to her.”

Check out the complete segment in the video posted below.

Christmas Show Joke Swap 2023 pic.twitter.com/MhOcpX7fzG — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2023

Last Weekend Update of 2023 with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/ofaMHK53Fu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2023

