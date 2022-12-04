‘SNL’: Weekend Update’s Colin Jost Cracks Jokes About Kanye West’s Controversial Week In News

Kanye West has been making headlines all week following his continued antisemitic statements and Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” covered it all.

Colin Jost started off the segment by talking about West’s appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jone’s internet show where he spewed off more hate and his love for Hitler.

“It didn’t go great,” Jost said, putting it lightly.

Jost then made reference to West saying, “I like Hitler” and joked that, that “was the same password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago” for his visit with Donald Trump.

“At this point, I don’t think Kanye is off his meds so much as he is immune to them,” Jost added. “We’re basically dealing with the omicron variant of Kanye. We’d thought he’d fade away but now we realize we may have to live with the brain fog of long-haul Kanye.”

Jost then raised a theory saying, “What I don’t understand about this Kanye stuff is if Jews do control the media then how are we still seeing a new interview with Kanye every day? Also, if Jews controlled the media, explain the 80-foot Christmas tree outside of NBC.”

Later on in the segment, Jost made reference to West again but this time regarding his finalized divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that she may be had an easier time finding a good lawyer,” he joked.

