'SNL' 'Weekend Update' co-anchor Michael Che jokes NBC has 'a type': Bill Cosby, Matt Lauer, Donald Trump

Michael Che didn't hold back during "Weekend Update," making a punchline out of his own network during a gag.

"NBC held a town hall event with President Trump, because what can I say? We have a type," Che said with a shrug as a split-screen appeared over his shoulder, featuring three men, who previously appeared on the channel and faced accusations of sexual assault: Bill Cosby, formerly of "The Cosby Show," ousted "Today" anchor Matt Lauer and former star of "The Apprentice," President Donald Trump.

Cosby is serving a sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand; Lauer has denied an accusation of rape from a former staff member of NBC News, Brooke Nevils; Trump has repeatedly denied accusations of sexual misconduct.

Responding to groans from the audience, Che began to laugh. "I'm starting to think you guys don't like anything."

But he was able to win the audience over with a joke about choosing between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "These choices are so bad, that Kanye's running and people are like, 'Maybe?'" he said to laughs.

Che was also able to find laughs with a joke about a stolen, 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur, for which he showed an example of the animal: a picture of Timothée Chalamet. "Oh, OK," he said, after observing the joke had landed.

Che correctly predicted another bit would not find success, however. "This is a fun one," he announced sarcastically before delivering the joke.

"Fisher-Price has launched an online museum showcasing its toys over the past 90 years, or you can see them in person, at America's famous toy museum: the Neverland Ranch," he said. After hearing the audience's displeasure, Che responded: "I thought you wouldn't like that."

