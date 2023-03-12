‘SNL’: Watch The 1975 Perform ‘I’m In Love With You’

Screen-Shot-2023-03-12-at-1.29.33-AM - Credit: NBC/SNL

Saturday Night Live musical guests The 1975 took to a warmly lit stage and performed the bubbly single “I’m In Love With You” off of Being Funny in a Foreign Language, their fifth studio album which came out last fall.

The pop-rock foursome previously appeared on the late night staple in February 2016 prior to the release of their second album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It.

The band played several U.S. cities at the end of last year while touring for their most recent album, and are scheduled to return to the states at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival in August.

