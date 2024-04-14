SNL Video: Caitlin Clark Visits Weekend Update to Expose Michael Che’s History of Sexist Sports Jokes

Caitlin Clark made an appearance on Weekend Update during this week’s Saturday Night Live — and it was a slam dunk.

The Iowa basketball star, who set an NCAA scoring record this year and is projected to be the No. 1 WNBA draft pick on Monday, joined Michael Che and Colin Jost to discuss sports and the upcoming draft. Che, however, had to answer for his history of lame jokes about women’s athletics.

More from TVLine

Che starts off the sketch on the wrong foot, saying that Clark’s jersey will be retired at Iowa and replaced with an apron.

Clark is then introduced and says, “You know, I heard that apron joke you did… You make a lot of jokes about women’s sports, don’t you, Michael?” Che objects, but with an assist from Jost, Clark forces him to watch a supercut of his several prior sexist sports jokes. (Unlike Che, Jost supports women!)

SNL Weekend Update Best Characters

SNL Weekend Update: The 25 Best Characters of the Last Decade, Ranked

View List

As a sort of payback for having to endure so many bad jokes, Clark asks Che to read her own jokes that she says she’s written. Che begrudgingly obliges.

“The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft,” Che reads. “A reminder that Indiana Fever is a WNBA team, and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University.”

Clark goes on to roast Che’s Netflix special Shame the Devil, before ending her sketch with three pointers (Ha! Get it?) for Che: “Be Funnier Dumbass.” Oh, and then the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer gifted the comedian a signed apron, of course.

Watch the full sketch above, then grade this week’s SNL in our poll.

Best of TVLine