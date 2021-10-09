Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: What We Know About the Next Episode

The 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” is underway, as the NBC sketch comedy series continues to air live from 30 Rockefeller Plaza throughout this TV season.

Things kicked off with the season premiere on Oct. 2 with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves, as well as the return of almost the entire “SNL” cast from last season.

But those who make it a habit to watch “SNL” when it’s on may be wondering, is “SNL” new tonight? The answer is yes, there is a new episode of “Saturday Night Live” airing on Oct. 9 at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT.

Tonight’s episode will be hosted by Kim Kardashian West with musical guest Halsey.

Season 47 of “SNL” is starting with four back-to-back installments, so there will be new weekly episodes up through Oct. 23, the Halloween episode.

While there was speculation that major cast members like Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant might leave “Saturday Night Live” this season, all four returned. The only cast members who did not come back for the latest season were Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt.

In addition to the returning cast members, “SNL” added three new performers to its ensemble: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. Johnson made a big splash in the season opener by playing Joe Biden, as the comedian first came to prominence on social media for his uncanny impression of Donald Trump.

The rest of the cast for “Saturday Night Live” Season 47 includes Bryant, Strong, Davidson, Thompson, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor, with Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson as featured players.