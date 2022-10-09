'SNL' takes on the Try Guys scandal: 'White guy wife guy Try Guy Ned' Fulmer

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Musical guest Willow, host Brendan Gleeson, and cast member Chloe Fineman on "Saturday Night Live."

The Try Guys have tried hard enough that they've gotten their own "Saturday Night Live" sketch this weekend.

NBC's comedy institution dedicated the first post-monologue bit to the scandal surrounding the YouTube stars after they parted ways with group member Ned Fulmer after an "internal review" of his "consensual workplace relationship," according to a statement posted last week to the official Try Guys Instagram accountFulmer's exit made national news, and "SNL" did not miss the buzz about the former Buzzfeed stars.

In a sketch that seemed like it would be political to start, host Brendan Gleeson and cast member Ego Nwodim played a CNN correspondent and host respectively, but Gleeson had to interrupt a broadcast from the White House to report the latest Try Guys news.

"SNL" cast members Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes and Bowen Yang portrayed the three remaining Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang, who kept crashing the CNN report: "We're no longer working with white guy wife guy Try Guy Ned."

Nwodim's CNN host, probably like many people who encountered the Try Guy news this week, didn't really understand the controversy, or even who the Try Guys are.

"You have to remember the power dynamics," Gleeson's character said nonsensically to her. "He was a try guy and she was a Food Baby."

"The whole story is that your friend had a side chick and didn't tell you?" Nwodim's character eventually realized.

More: Adam Levine, Ned Fulmer and the expectations in mainstream vs. internet celebrity culture

Yang and Day were on the verge of breaking character and laughing during the sketch, which parodied recent videos from the Try Guys about the scandal. In a later sketch about medieval Europe, Day appeared on the verge of laughter once again.

The Try Guys, which boasts more than 8 million YouTube subscribers, began as a BuzzFeed webseries in 2014 that chronicled founders Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang and Fulmer's zany exploits in trying new things – experiencing labor pain simulation, baking without a recipe, taste-testing everything on a fast food chain's menu and driving while intoxicated (under professional supervision), to name a few. In 2018, the four left BuzzFeed and founded their own production company to continue the Try Guys brand.

More: YouTuber Ned Fulmer 'no longer working' with The Try Guys after 'consensual workplace relationship'

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' takes on Try Guys and 'white guy wife guy Try Guy Ned' Fulmer

