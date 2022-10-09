‘SNL’ Takes on The Ridiculous Try Guys Cheating Scandal

saturday-night-live-try-guys - Credit: NBC

When SNL spoofed the Try Guys cheating scandal, the real punchline was the media for covering such a dumb story at all in light of everything else in the world (see: the SNL Cold Open.)

The segment opened with Ego Nwodim as a CNN anchor speaking to White House correspondent Colin O’Doherty (Brendan Gleeson). Gleeson leans into his earpiece as if he’s about to deliver breaking news and he does — but it’s not the kind Nwodim expects. O’Doherty keeps talking about the “Ned Fulmer Situation,” referencing the gossip about Try Guy member Fulmer reportedly cheating on his wife with a Try Guys staff member.

Nwodim has no idea what O’Doherty is talking about. O’Doherty looks offended by her ignorance. “These are the Buzzfeed prankers who try stuff, like trying fingernail polish, or weird haircuts. They even tried eating bugs.”

CNN then cuts directly to the Try Guys, hilariously and dramatically played by Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, and Andrew Dismukes who were visibly struggling to keep straight faces as the sketch went on. O’Doherty tells them it’s “an honor” to meet them.

“This is the face of grief,” exclaimed Yang.

“No, it’s not,” said Nwodim.

“It is though! Yang shot back. “And just FYI, we are still going to be releasing some previously filmed branded videos. So, yeah. You might see Ned in ‘Sweetgreen presents: The Try Guys Try Salad With Bugs on Top.”

“And it will still be amazeballs,” said Day after a long, laugh-suppressing pause. “But it will also be sadballs.”

