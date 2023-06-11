'SNL' star Chloe Fineman hilariously spoofs Lily-Rose Depp in 'The Idol'

"Saturday Night Live" is on hiatus during the Hollywood writers' strike, but Chloe Fineman is making up for it by sharing sketch comedy on social media.

Fineman, 34, posted a parody video of Lily-Rose Depp's character Jocelyn in HBO's pop-star drama "The Idol" to Instagram and TikTok.

The comedian held multiple cigarettes in her hand as she wore a lacy bodysuit backward and discussed how her music should produce a sexual reaction. "Music should sound like it's poly or bi. Music doesn't have a gender," she says in the video shared Thursday.

"Anyway, I met this guy last night. His name's Tedros, he was, like, dressed in a bat cave, but I think he's gonna change my career," the comedian says in a reference to club DJ and owner Tedros, played by singer-songwriter The Weeknd (billed under his real name, Abel Tesfaye).

Chloe Fineman spoofed Lily-Rose Depp's character in "The Idol."

Fineman then re-created a scene from the first episode where Tedros wrapped her robe around her face. In the spoof, the comedian sang Cher's "Believe," Natasha Bedingfield's "Pocketful of Sunshine" and Jewel's "Hands" through the fabric.

The comedian later posted a behind-the-scenes video on TikTok, revealing that she filmed the parody outside at 8:30 in the morning and discovered that is also "when kids go to school."

"All of my neighbors were like, 'Oh! You're back in town!' " Fineman recalled. "I don't know if this will turn into anything good but … yeah … I gotta not do things outside naked."

Both Depp and Tesfaye took the skit in jest.

"I’m loling," the star actress commented on Instagram with several laughing emojis.

Depp added: "And ur makeup looks bomb."

Tesfaye retweeted the video with three crying emojis.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in "The Idol."

"The Idol" has been the subject of controversy amid alleged toxicity, upheaval and other problems on the set.

USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler gave the first episode one star out of four.

"The 'Idol in question is Jocelyn (Depp), a young pop star on the verge of a comeback after some unclear mental breakdown (plot details seem unimportant to the writers). Amid slumping ticket sales and just before releasing an important new single, an obscene photo of Jocelyn is posted online. Reeling from that trauma, Jocelyn finds her way to Tedros (Tesfaye), a DJ and club owner who quickly worms his way into her affections. Tedros seems like just another Hollywood hack, but the egregiously unsubtle musical cues in his every appearance clue the audience into his nefarious intentions," Lawler writes in her review.

She adds: "It’s not a satire of the music industry, nor a seedy sexual fantasy. It feels more like a bad music video writ large, all skin and poor lighting choices and expensive locations. But no one wants to sit through a six-hour music video."

