'SNL' Stampede: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney Reportedly Exiting

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

Longtime popular “Saturday Night Live” stars Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are expected to leave the program, Variety and Deadline reported Friday.

Their last regular appearances will be the final show of the 47th season on Saturday, sources told Deadline, and it may include a group goodbye.

There were no immediate details on why they’re leaving, but most have increasingly taken on new creative projects outside the program.

A future successful “SNL” mix is critical to NBC. In the 2020-2021 season, it was the most-watched entertainment program on TV among viewers between the ages of 18 and 49, the demographic preferred by advertisers, according to Variety.

Both McKinnon and Bryant have been with “SNL” since 2012.

McKinnon has convincingly morphed on “SNL” into a wild series of various characters from Rudy Giuliani to Kellyanne Conway, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Justin Bieber, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Jeff Sessions and Amy Coney Barrett.

She skipped some episodes this season to film the “Tiger King” Peacock TV series in which she played Carole Baskin.

Bryant will be exiting on a high with her smarmy killer clone of Sen. Ted Cruz. She also nailed it with her version of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She’s also the creator and star of “Shrill” on Hulu.

Davidson joined “SNL” in 2014 when he was just 20. He has been the star and organizer of a wide range of sly, hilarious, sophisticated music videos on the porgram, nailed super slacker Chad, and was a smart-mouthed commentator on “Weekend Update.” He’s been straight-up about his personal life on the show, including his battles with mental health, and did a desperate, quirky Jared Kushner.

Davidson’s current starring role is as the real-life boyfriend of Kim Kardashian. The two connected last October on the “Saturday Night Live” set, where Davidson played a seriously out-sexed Aladdin to Kardashian’s steamy Princess Jasmine — on a flying carpet, no less.

Davidson was largely absent this season as he filmed James DeMonaco’s horror movie “The Home.” He took time out in the past from “SNL” to star in the 2020 movie “King of Staten Island,” which he also co-wrote.

“SNL” boss Lorne Michaels is an executive producer of Davidson’s latest project, the Peacock series “Bupkis,” based on his life and starring him. Davidson is also co-writing.

Mooney has been with “SNL” since 2013 in a wide variety of sketches. Last week he played Johnny Depp in a cold open sketch of the Depp/Amber Heard trial — and Baby Yoda on “Weekend Update.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trade, nukes and Taiwan: What to expect as Biden travels to Asia

    President Biden’s expertise in Asian affairs will be put to the test when he travels to Japan and South Korea this week, his first trip to the continent as president.

  • Pete Davidson 'Expected to Be at SNL ' — Not Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding — amid Exit Reports: Source

    This weekend's episode will reportedly be Davidson's final appearance on Saturday Night Live after eight years with the show

  • Billionaire Larry Ellison reportedly participated in a call to discuss challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election results

    Ellison, who is Elon Musk's largest backer in the Twitter deal, joined several conservative figures on a November call, The Washington Post reported.

  • Bruce Willis's wife admits his aphasia diagnosis has 'taken a toll' on her own health

    Bruce Willis's wife admits his aphasia diagnosis has 'taken a toll' on her own health

  • How more gun tracing can help Canada clamp down on cross-border trafficking

    Amid a rise in shootings in major Canadian cities, some experts who study firearms trafficking say the country needs to drastically increase the number of firearms traced through the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). In part 3 of Story of a Gun, Tracy Tong looks at how firearm tracing could help lessen the number of gun-related crimes.

  • Johnny Depp once asked his former agent to shut down a film because it featured nude scenes with Amber Heard

    Tracey Jacobs testified Thursday that Depp once asked her to kill a version of the 2018 film "London Fields" over the nude scenes.

  • Photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Tom Cruise at the <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em> Premiere in London

    Prince William and Kate Middleton got all dressed up to welcome the stars of Top Gun: Maverick to London's Leicester Square on May 19

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a