SNL skewers Trump for Supreme Court Covid superspreader event as Jim Carrey joins cast as Biden

Jim Carrey (left) joined the cast of SNL to play Joe Biden opposite Maya Rudolph (right) as Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump (NBC)

Saturday Night Live is back in its famed studio for the first time since 7 March, with a cold open sketch recreating Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Alec Baldwin returned playing president Donald Trump, constantly interrupting Jim Carrey as former vice president Joe Biden.

Towards the end of the sketch, to applause from the audience, Carrey’s Biden pulled out a remote control and paused the president, muting him.

“I think we all needed a break. Isn’t that satisfying? Just to not hear his voice for a single goddamn second,” he said to whoops and clapping.

The segment ended by skewering the president’s disregard for social distancing and face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent announcement of the Supreme Court nominee at the White House apparently becoming a Covid-19 superspreader event.

Saying that he believes in science and karma, Carrey’s cartoonish Biden said: “Now, just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up to send us all a message as to how dangerous this virus can be.”

Turning and staring at the frozen Trump he said: “I’m not saying I want it to happen, but just imagine if it did.” The in-studio audience applauded enthusiastically.

The satire of the first presidential debate saw Beck Bennett play Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who pleaded: “Mr president if you keep interrupting I will do absolutely nothing about it!”

There were also cameos by way of meditation tapes by Harry Styles, playing himself, and Cecily Strong, giving a performance as a banshee-like Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention.

Fan-favourite Maya Rudolph returned as Kamala Harris, interpreted as a strict motherly principal, scolding the candidates for their behaviour and asking Chris Wallace to see her in her office after debate.

WAP takes on a whole new meaning. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/V9RPI8MRy8 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2020

The first episode back in front of an audience since coronavirus restrictions hit production and forced the innovative creation of at-home editions of the show, was hosted by comedian Chris Rock.

Megan Thee Stallion was musical guest.

The socially-distanced audience contained a large number of first responders as a thank you for their service.

