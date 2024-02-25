‘SNL’: Shane Gillis Brushes Off 2019 Firing, Tells Audience ‘Please Don’t Google’ Him in Toothless Monologue | Video

Nearly 5 years after being fired from “SNL” before making his debut (following the resurfacing of a ton of bigoted jokes), Shane Gillis, for some reason, was brought back this week to host the show for the first time.

But if you expected the comedian to address what happened, or perhaps illuminate why he was asked to host considering the context, expect again. Gillis brushed off the whole thing with a couple of blithe jokes at the start of his monologue that only alluded to what happened.

“Most of you probably have no idea who I am. I was actually, I was fired from the show a while ago but if you don’t know, don’t look that up. Please. Please don’t google that. It’s fine. Don’t even worry about it. I don’t know, this is, I probably shouldn’t be up here. Honestly. I shouldn’t be here. I shouldn’t be. I should be a high school football coach,” Gillis said.

Then he moved on to what amounts to a fairly anodyne stand-up routine.

Watch the monologue below:

Shane Gillis’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/pd1DjEhtp7 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 25, 2024

Some samples of the monologue include a riff on getting older and chasing dreams, jokes about how he looks like a high school coach, a routine about how little boys are like gay best friends for their moms, and a long routine about his niece who has down syndrome. (For those wondering, the jokes don’t mock people with down syndrome.)

Meanwhile, the cold open mocked the fealty leading Republicans have to Donald Trump even as he constantly mocks them. You can watch the cold open below:

Republican senators celebrate Trump’s primary victory in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/RBHmmJQlQI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 25, 2024

