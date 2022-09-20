'SNL': After eight departures, meet the four new faces on tap for NBC's 48th season

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Soon to be "live from New York": four new "SNL" cast members.

NBC's sketch comedy series, which will debut its 48th season on NBC and Peacock Oct. 1 (11:30 EDT/8:30 PDT), announced Thursday it has added four fresh comedians to its cast: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

As the show's most recent season ended in May, "SNL" said goodbye to Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant in May. Earlier this month, it was revealed in September that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari were not asked to return. Chris Redd also announced his departure in late September.

More about the show's new players:

'SNL' cast shakeups: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari exit

More 'SNL': Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant set to leave NBC sketch show

Marcello Hernandez

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marcello Hernández (@marcellohdz)

The Miami-born standup was among the on-the-brink standups named a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in July.

Molly Kearney

The Cleveland native has appeared in Amazon Prime’s “A League of Their Own” and Disney+ revival of "The Mighty Ducks.” Kearney was also featured in Comedy Central’s 2019 “Up Next” showcase.

Michael Longfellow

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michael Longfellow (@longfellow_michael)

You might've seen this Phoenix native on Netflix’s “Introducing ...” or NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” which aired in 2019. In 2017, Longfellow was also named one of the "Comics to Watch" at the New York Comedy Festival.

Devon Walker

Walker, who hales from Austin, Texas, has racked up writing credits for Netflix's animated comedy "Big Mouth” and Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash” starring Phoebe Robinson. Walker was a part of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017.

'50 is a good number to stop at': Kenan Thompson thinks 'SNL' could end in three years

'SNL': Peyton Manning gushes about 'Emily in Paris,' tackles Tom Brady's retirement

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': The new season's premiere date and cast members

