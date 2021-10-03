‘SNL’ Season 47 Premiere Sinks 35% From Last Year in Household Ratings

The Season 47 “SNL” premiere, hosted by Owen Wilson, didn’t get the sketch-comedy show off to a great start in TV ratings.

According to Nielsen’s earliest-available data, “Saturday Night Live” drew a 3.5 household rating, which was in line with the final two Season 46 episodes, but down 35% from the Season 46 debut. Those numbers are drawn from the 44 metered media markets from which Nielsen gets its first results.

Here’s the rub on that comparison: The final two “SNL” episodes of Season 46 were the lowest of that run.

Last night’s show had a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. With this initial snapshot, which for the key demo is compromised of 25 metered markets with local people meters, the Season 47 premiere was down a whopping 53% from last year.

Those final two Season 46 episodes both had a 1.5 demo rating, per the local people meters. So Saturday’s episode was 13% lower than those.

Official national Nielsen ratings will be available on Tuesday. Wilson’s musical guest was Kacey Musgraves.

It’s important (and only fair) to note here that the Season 46 premiere, which was hosted by Chris Rock, had a looming presidential election to draw comedy from. It was also the highly anticipated debut of Jim Carrey playing Joe Biden, which was announced and advertised ahead of the episode.

Rock’s musical guest was Megan Thee Stallion.

Next week’s “SNL” features Kim Kardashian West as host and Halsey as the musical guest. That episode will be followed by Rami Malek/Young Thug and Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, Peacock will livestream the first four episodes of “SNL’s” 47th season starting with the premiere on Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.