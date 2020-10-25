'SNL': Rudy Giuliani, with 'Borat'-like mishap, crashes final Trump-Biden debate

"Saturday Night Live" juiced up its parody of Thursday's final presidential debate with a cameo by Kate McKinnon's Rudy Giuliani, fresh off his embarrassing cameo in the new "Borat" sequel.

In the cold-open sketch, which featured Maya Rudolph as debate moderator Kristen Welker, President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) tried to avoid revealing his coronavirus and healthcare plans when he wasn't mistaking Welker for Hoda Kotb, Padma Lakshmi and Mindy Kaling.

"I'd love to show the plan, but I can't. It's under audit, like my taxes," Trump said of his supposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. "If you don't believe me, you can talk to my lawyer, Rudy Giuliani."

Trump answers a question on coronavirus during the last debate before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/ajBOEcRaOr — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2020

Cut to Rudy with his back to the camera, apparently fussing with his midsection. It's an allusion to a scene in the "Borat" sequel in which the former New York mayor is caught with his hand in his pants while in a hotel room with a young female reporter. Giuliani said he was tucking his shirt into his pants after having his microphone removed and he called the scene "a complete fabrication."

In the "SNL" cold open, McKinnon's Rudy sputters as he turns around, surprised to be on camera.

That is about as well as the race section could have gone. pic.twitter.com/37D33cxD5w — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2020

"What? What? No! No!" he exclaims. "It's not what it looks like. My microphone was stuck on my (genitals). Is this another 'Borat'? You've got to tell me if it's a 'Borat.'"

The "second and 'Praise Jesus' final presidential debate," as Rudolph's Welker calls it, also featured Democratic nominee Joe Biden, with Jim Carrey smartly backing away from a craziness element that doesn't reflect the former vice president's personality but still not getting the former vice president's character traits, and therefore parody potential, right.

But Carrey had a couple of good moments, as when his Biden got charged up talking about the coronavirus as the theme from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" played, with Welker saying the Democratic candidate was "Eastwooding it a little bit."

Later, Welker pulled out her Biden Bingo card after the Democratic candidate uttered his signature phrase, "Malarkey!," which required players to drink a shot after each mention. Rudolph's moderator was a bit tipsy by the time Biden's Carrey repeated the old-time term again."

Malarkey, indeed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' opens with Rudy Giuliani crashing Donald Trump Joe Biden debate