SNL Roasts Santos, MTG and Trump’s ‘Big Ole Dump Truck’

On Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” this week, co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che took on some of the Republican Party’s newer crop of stars. But as is often the case, Donald Trump got the worst of it.

“Representative George Santos said that he is stepping aside from his committee assignments to prevent being a distraction,” Che said. “He added, ‘The last thing I want is attention.’ Then he sashayed away in a feather boa.”

Jost then got one more dig at Santos in by calling out one of the New York congressman’s most recently unearthed lies that he served as a producer on the infamous Broadway flop Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. “Though he did end up working with the Green Goblin,” he added as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s photo appeared on the screen beside him.

“It was announced that Donald Trump's golf courses will host three LIV golf tournaments this year, furthering Trump's ties to Saudi Arabia,” Che reported later. “Their relationship makes sense. Saudi Arabia needs venues for their golf tournaments, and Trump needs oil for that big ole dump truck,” he joked as a photo of the former president’s behind popped up.

Che also called out Trump for pleading the fifth hundreds of times in a recent deposition. “Also taking a fifth, his lawyer,” he said, referring to Rudy Giuliani.

But the joke that got the biggest reaction of the night had nothing to do with politics. It came when Jost told viewers that for the first time ever, two brothers will be facing off against each other in the Super Bowl,” before adding, “Incidentally, two brothers in the Super Bowl is why my grandfather won’t be watching.”

As the live audience groaned and Jost looked down in shame, Che just shook his head and said, “And in February, man.”

