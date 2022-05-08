'SNL' regular Chloe Fineman dazzles impersonating almost every female cast member

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY
·1 min read

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Chloe Fineman had a chance to really show her stuff as the May 7 episode came to a close. In a filmed segment called "The Understudy," Fineman explains how her job at the show is to be prepared to go on if any of the more veteran performers have to bow out.

From there, it's a virtual tour de force of impressions, starting with Kate McKinnon, who Fineman meets up with in order to really master McKinnon's body language during certain routines.

"Really spread your legs," McKinnon says. "You've got to really make people uncomfortable."

'SNL' tackles Roe v. Wade: Benedict Cumberbatch heads back to the 13th century

Fineman goes on to mimic Cecily Strong's trademark nasal tone, as well as Melissa Villaseñor's endearingly distinctive voice and laugh. Then Villaseñor enlists Fineman to break up with her boyfriend for her.

Next, Fineman shows up in host Benedict Cumberbatch's dressing room dressed as Elizabeth Olsen's character Wanda Maximoff from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," in order to pitch Cumberbatch on finding a role for Fineman in the next Marvel movie. That is, until the real Olsen shows up.

"Oh, my God," says a confused Cumberbatch, "the multiverse is real."

'SNL' salutes Mother's Day: Every parent of teenagers will want to see this sketch

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL's Chloe Fineman proves she can impersonate anyone in the cast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: What We Know About the Next Episode

    Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!

  • Selena Gomez to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut May 14

    And Post Malone makes his first appearance as musical guest

  • 'SNL' salutes Mother's Day with a perfect sketch that every parent of teenagers will want to see

    'Saturday Night Live' has a sketch that every parent of a teen will want to watch, with Cecily Strong chastising Chloe Fineman for underage drinking.

  • SNL: Who is hosting next week?

    Sketch show is returning next weekend with a first-time host

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open Imagines 13th Century Abortion Discussion, Takes Aim at Alito’s Roe v. Wade Draft Opinion (Video)

    Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito cited writing from the 13th century in the leaked draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade

  • What’s the Healthiest Fish to Eat? We’ve Got the Facts, Plus 7 to Avoid

    It’s no secret that fish is good for us. Not only is it loaded with protein and low in saturated fat, it’s also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke, according to...

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open Time Travels to the 13th Century to Tackle Abortion Rights

    The cast took aim at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion that overturns Roe V. Wade

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Devils shake-up: Assistant coaches Recchi, Nasreddine out

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils shook up their assistant coaching ranks Wednesday, firing Mark Recchi while not renewing the contract of Alain Nasreddine. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the decisions Wednesday, less than a week after New Jersey missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and the ninth time in 10 years. Recchi was hired two years ago when Lindy Ruff was named the head coach. He played in the NHL for 22 years, winning three Stanley Cups, and was elect

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.