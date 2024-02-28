‘SNL’ Promo: Sydney Sweeney Has A Meet Cute With Michael Longfellow

The first promo for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut finds Sydney Sweeney strolling through studio 8H, book in hand, when she bumps into castmember Michael Longfellow. She drops her book, he picks it up and goes into a reverie about the title – Haruki Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore – as romantic music swells. We hear Longfellow’s internal monologue as he gets the courage up to ask Sweeney out, but then the clip cuts to Sweeney and, well, let’s say she’s not interested.

Sweeney is coming off the back of one hit movie and one that flopped. She stars alongside Glen Powell in romantic comedy Anyone But You, which has become a surprise box office hit with nearly a $200M worldwide opening. She is also in Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson, crawled to a $26M opening in and received bad reviews.

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock with Sweeney hosting and musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

On March 9, Josh Brolin will host with Ariana Grande as musical guest.

