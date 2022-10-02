‘SNL,’ Miles Teller poke fun at Adam Levine, Armie Hammer for alleged cheating, viral DMs

"Saturday Night Live" is back – and unafraid to poke fun at infamous celebrity scandals.

Miles Teller, making his debut at Studio 8H, stars as the host of a game show called "Send Something Normal," challenging four male celebrity contestants to reply to flirty Instagram DMs "in a way that is normal." Of course, the NBC sketch comedy show doesn't hold back, bringing in Adam Levine (Mikey Day) and Armie Hammer (James Austin Johnson) as contestants, alongside the less-problematic astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson) and Bowen Yang as himself.

To start off the show, the Maroon 5 frontman acknowledges "I was bad." But after being shown an Instagram message from a bikini-clad social media model, he takes a moment to reflect on his response before answering with: "Hoooly Moly … Your body is making my penis smile." Immediately, he is interrupted by the buzzer for his incorrect answer.

Next up is Hammer, who requests a "big welcome back to Hollywood round of applause."

"Look, I know there's been a lot of talk about me in the press, but I've done a lot of work on myself and I've changed. So I have my message," he says proudly. "I want to break open your bones and suck out the marrow." Ultimately, none of the contestants win the $100 million grand prize.

In recent weeks, rumors of Levine's involvement with 23-year-old influencer Sumner Stroh stirred a media frenzy when she showcased alleged DMs and claimed they had a yearlong secret affair in 2021. Hammer has also been embroiled in controversy recently after being accused of sending Instagram messages involving fantasies of BDSM, cannibalism and rape.

Teller, known for his role in "Top Gun: Maverick," took his first flight Saturday as host of the show with musical guest Kendrick Lamar also returning to perform. Along with Teller, four new cast members made their first appearance: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney announced their departures in May – in addition to the involuntary exits of Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor. More recently, USA TODAY learned Chris Redd would also be exiting after five seasons, marking the show's biggest cast turnover since at least 1995.

Contributing: Erin Jensen

