‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Thanks Lorne Michaels in Farewell ‘Weekend Update’

Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live‘s “resident young person” for eight years, is growing up.

That was the subject of Davidson’s final Weekend Update appearance. “Hello, Colin and Che, and the billions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye,” Davidson deadpanned.

The 28-year-old reflected on how much has changed since he started in September 2014 at age 20, becoming the show’s first cast member born in the Nineties.

“I never imagined this would be my life,” Davidson said. “Back then, I was just a skinny kid that no one knew which race I was. And now everyone knows I’m White because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work. Look at me now, I’m aging like an old banana.”

Davidson thanked SNL creator Lorne Michaels for taking a chance on him (“Let’s screw this up together,” Davidson recalled Michaels telling him.)

“And that’s exactly what we did,” Davidson said. “And that’s why people who don’t think I deserve this job shouldn’t hate me since we have so much in common. Like, if anything I should be inspire hope that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live.”

Davidson confirmed his exit from SNL hours before the season finale via a video message posted by his friend and SNL writer Dave Sirus.

“SNL is my home,” Davidson wrote in the emotional message. “I’m so happy and said about tonight’s show … Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.”

