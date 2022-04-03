SNL parodies Will Smith's Oscars slap from perspective of starstruck seat filler

The infamous Oscars slap has received the inevitable Saturday Night Live treatment.

Host Jerrod Carmichael's April 2 episode parodied the moment between Oscar winner Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards from the perspective of a seat filler, omitting the actual slap but portraying a chaotic conversation between Smith (Chris Redd) and a starstruck seat filler (Carmichael) in the moments before and after the slap.

It begins with Carmichael's seat filler sitting near his "hero" Smith, expressing his love for his film The Pursuit of Happyness and song "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It." He asks Redd's Smith for a selfie as Rock makes his G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith off screen, prompting Redd to laugh and quickly excuse himself. When he returns post-slap, Carmichael is beside himself as Redd continues their small talk as if nothing had occurred on stage.

"I like your tux by the way," Redd says to Carmichael, before launching into Smith's "keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth!" He adds after the scream, "I love the Oscars, man." Later, Redd asks Carmichael who his favorite comedian is, to which he responds, "Chri—no one."

On Friday, five days after he slapped Rock on stage while the latter presented Best Documentary Feature, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The decision came after the Academy launched an investigation into the slap and began disciplinary proceedings to explore action, including suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the organization's bylaws and standards of conduct.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," Smith said in a statement provided to EW. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work."

Story continues

In his sharp monologue, Carmichael addressed the elephant in the room and said, "I'm not going to talk about it." He explained, "I've talked about it enough," and asked the audience, "Aren't you sick of talking about it?" While the incident happened just a week ago, Carmichael lamented that it felt more like "years ago" before hilariously detailing how he processed the incident in the days that followed.

"On Monday, it was exciting. I'm not gonna lie, if this were Monday, you wouldn't be able to get me to shut up about it," Carmichael quipped, adding that by Wednesday, "I wanted to kill myself." On Weekend Update, too, Michael Che and Co. addressed the situation. Kenan Thompson stopped by the news desk as O.J. Simpson to weigh in on the slap, reiterating that he refused to take sides.

Rock, a former SNL cast member and three-time host, has been doing comedy shows across the U.S. for his Ego Death World Tour since the slap. At his opening show in Boston three days after the incident, Rock addressed Oscars night briefly, telling the audience, "I don't have a bunch of s--- about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that s---. And it will be serious and funny."

Watch SNL's take on the Oscars slap in the videos above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: