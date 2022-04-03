‘SNL’ Parodies Infamous Oscars Slap From Will Smith’s Perspective In Seat Filler Sketch

It was probably inevitable — Saturday Night Live did its own interpretation of the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars. The skit did not show the slap, instead focusing on Will Smith, played by Chris Redd, who is having a conversation with a seat filler, played by host Jerrod Carmichael, during Chris Rock’s speech.

The chat starts with the seat filler expressing his admiration for “my hero” Smith, telling the Hollywood star that The Pursuit of Happyness inspired him and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit” is his ringtone and asking for a selfie, to which Redd’s Smith obliges. As he is taking in his fan’s compliments and the seat filler gets his phone ready for the selfie, Redd’s Smith says “I’ll be right back, man” and walks off. A slap is head (but not seen) as the admiration on seat filler’s face turns to horror.

While Redd’s Smith returns to his seat as if nothing has happened and carries on with the small talk in between shouts of the now infamous line to Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth,” Carmichael’s seat filler would have none of that. He no longer wants to take the selfie, either.

A fellow seat filler, played by Kyle Mooney, joins, having missed the attack and, as he catches up quickly on the events from checking Twitter, he and his buddy grow increasingly uncomfortable as Redd’s Smith continues to engage them in a conversation and even tries out on them a line he had prepared for his Best Actor speech, “Richard Williams was a fierce protector of his family.”

When the King Richard star asks the guys, “What else should I say?”, Mooney replies. “Love makes you do crazy things.” Redd’s Smith likes the suggestion and offers to credit the author, an honor the seat filler declines.

“The last couple of years have been crazy with Covid, Zoom meetings, Red Table Talk,” Redd’s Smith says, a reference to the talk show hosted by Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” starts playing, and Redd’s Smith gets up to dance, recreating the real Will Smith’s moves at the post-Oscar party captured on video.

“Everything’s normal y’all!,” Redd’s Smith yells.

Watch the skit above.

