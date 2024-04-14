‘SNL’ Parodies ‘Barbie’ and Taylor Swift as Emily Blunt Crashes Ryan Gosling’s Monologue

Emily Blunt wants Ryan Gosling to stop being just Ken and focus on promoting their new movie “The Fall Guy.”

When Gosling hosted this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” this week, he began his monologue by playfully opening up about his struggles to let go of his “Barbie” character following his viral Oscars performance.

“You know, when you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go feels like a breakup and for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: The music of the great Taylor Swift,” Gosling said before launching into a parody of Swift’s “All Too Well” that saw him dramatically putting on Ken’s fur coat.

“I shredded Venice Beach it’s true / My clothes were tight / But something about that spandex felt so right,” Gosling sang. “I left my rollerblades in that big pink house / But I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear that right now.”

It wasn’t long before Blunt made an unexpected performance on stage, joking that Gosling’s obsession with Ken was preventing them from doing any kind of stunt-centric promos for “The Fall Guy.”

“I was gonna hit you with things and instead you’re singing about Ken again,” Blunt said. “Look here, you’re Kenning right now, and I hate that’s even a verb. I resent that. Take the fur coat off. You’re embarrassing yourself.”

But while Blunt might have seemed more focused on their current project, she eventually revealed that she too struggles to let go of last summer’s Barbenheimer phenomenon. She lamented that she can’t play Kitty Oppenheimer anymore, and soon joined Gosling in the last verse of “All Too Well” as they reminisced about their characters in Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s films.

“The Fall Guy” opens in theaters on Friday, May 3. Watch Gosling’s entire “Saturday Night Live” monologue below.

