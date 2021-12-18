SNL Nixes Live Studio Audience Due to Omicron Spike — Read Statement

The show must go on, as they say, but this time, Saturday Night Live is forging ahead without its usual live studio audience.

Due to the recent spike of the Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading throughout New York City and the world, the sketch comedy series is scrapping its in-studio audience for the episode airing tonight, Saturday, Dec. 18, and will also be limiting the amount of cast and crew on set. The news was shared by the series on its official social channels late Saturday afternoon.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew,” reads the series’ official statement. “The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

Details on what those limitations will look like were not immediately available, nor were any specific additional safety measures being put in place ahead of the night’s taping.

Paul Rudd will host the episode, marking his fifth time returning to Studio 8H as emcee and the series’ final show of the year. The Shrink Next Door and Ghostbusters: Afterlife star will be joined by musical guest Charli XCX.

