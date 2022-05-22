'SNL': Natasha Lyonne brings Maya Rudolph and ex-boyfriend Fred Armisen on stage for monologue

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·2 min read

What is a "Saturday Night Live" finale without the return of the show's alums?

Former "SNL" cast members Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen joined Natasha Lyonne on stage as she made her hosting debut Saturday. The "Russian Doll" actress discussed how excited she was to host, admitting that she's always felt like she had a "cosmic connection" to the late night sketch show.

"I've been coming here since I was a teenager, I co-created 'Russian Doll' with Amy Pohler," Lyonne said, adding that she also had some "great friends" in former "SNL" cast members before Rudolph and Armisen, whom Lyonne dated for several years before splitting in April, joined her on stage.

The two former "SNL" comedians interrupted Lyonne's monologue to give their best impressions of the actress, who is known for speaking in a gravelly voice.

Ex-boyfriend Fred Armisen joined Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph during the &quot;SNL&quot; finale.
"We do really good impressions of you, just not when you're around," Rudolph said.

Armisen began his impression with inaudible mumbling before saying "congratulations, ipso facto." And Rudolph delivered her best attempt while squinting her eyes and making hand gestures while saying "how are ya? That's a dynamite sweater … cock-a-roach."

'Russian Doll' Review: I was wrong about 'Russian Doll.' Here's why you should watch Season 2.

Rudolph and Armisen then quickly left the stage with a quick goodbye.

"You know, Freddie and I, we dated for seven years. We were the only couple with a sex tape that nobody wanted to buy."

Lyonne confirmed her split with Armisen in April to The Hollywood Reporter saying that she thinks they broke up because they couldn't see eye-to-eye on a swimming pool.

"We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps," she said. "So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles. So that’s the real scandal."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Natasha Lyonne joined by ex Fred Armisen for finale monologue

