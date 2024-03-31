‘SNL’ Monologue: Ramy Youssef Prays To God To Free The People Of Palestine; Hopes Trans Woman Is Next POTUS

Ramy Youssef hosted Saturday Night Live and made a call to free the people of Palestine as well as the hostages.

During his monologue, Youssef said that in his friend group, “I’m one of the only guys who prays. I’m friends with a lot of sinners — with just disgusting people. And they call me when they’re in trouble because they want me to pray for them.”

Youssef said he got a call from a friend who has his family in Gaza telling him that they are suffering.

“I don’t know where half of them are. I don’t know what to do. Please pray for them,” Youssef said his friend asked.

Youssef continued, “So that night, I go to pray and my prayers are complicated. Got a lot to fit in. God, please help my friend’s family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please.”

Earlier in his monologue, Youssef talked about the Joe Biden campaign reaching out to him and asked for his support in reaching to Arab America as he “could change the course of American history.”

“And our country is so messed up that for five minutes, I was like, ‘Is this up to me?'” he joked.

Youssef said that he doesn’t like either option for president and said that he thinks the next president should be a woman before adding, “I think our next president should be a trans woman.”

“A little less support,” he said after hearing the reactions from the audience. “I’ve been thinking about her. I really have like, imagine her speech will be so inspiring. She’d be like, a lot of politicians talk about change… You could see the bumper sticker, like real change. She puts up a before and after and she’s like, ‘I could do that to the country.’ It’s just an idea.”

See the full monologue in the video above.

