SNL’s Michael Che Pulls Brutal April Fools’ Prank on Colin Jost

“Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che have a history of embarrassing each other on live television. But typically, they are both in on the joke. But on this week’s April Fools’ Day episode of Saturday Night Live, Che took things to the next level.

The bit came during a joke that Jost was telling a series of jokes about the indictment of former President Donald Trump. “At this point, it seems like even pro-Trump people have moved on,” he said. “I mean, I went down to the courthouse today and I was the only protester there.”

That punchline was met with near-dead silence from the live crowd and a shout of, “You stink!” After a few seconds, as Jost buried his head in his hands, Che let out a laugh and revealed, “I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools’.”

A genuinely surprised Jost said he first thought was, “Am I not mic’d?” And then he thought, “Oh, I just suck.” As Che tried to move on to a joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jost wouldn’t let it go. “You’re evil!” he told his co-anchor. “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me. I’m covered in sweat.”

Jost didn’t manage to get the crowd back when he said of Trump’s “hit song” with the J6 Prison Choir, “I feel bad for the January 6th singers, because you know jail gets a lot worse when the other prisoners find out you’re in an a cappella group.”

