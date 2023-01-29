'SNL': Michael B. Jordan jokes about his 'first public breakup' months after Lori Harvey split

Stars — they're just like us. And, like us, they experience heartbreak too.

Just ask Michael B. Jordan. While hosting "Saturday Night Live" this week, the "Creed" star took some time during his monologue to crack jokes about going through his "very first public breakup."

Though Jordan never named the ex to whom he was referring, he dated model Lori Harvey for over a year. The two made their romance Instagram official in January 2021, after being spotted out together in late 2020. In June 2022, Harvey's father Steve Harvey announced on "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" the couple had split.

"Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm gonna get in better shape,' but I was already in 'Creed' shape," joked the actor, who plays a ripped boxer in the "Creed" films. "So I had to be like, 'Alright, I guess I'll learn a new language.' Anyway, estoy en Raya."

Jordan may not need to be on the celebrity dating app Raya for long. Later in his monologue, "SNL" cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson stepped up to shoot their shot with People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2020.

"Hey! I didn’t even know you were out here," Nwodim said, while wearing a wedding dress and veil. When Jordan pointed out her not-so-subtle wardrobe, she replied: “Sorry, I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I threw this on. Oh my Gosh, is this a wedding dress?”

Even Johnson, who's openly lesbian, wanted a piece of Jordan.

"Aren’t you gay?" Jordan asked the comedian, who replied: “I am, but you’re Michael B. Jordan, and I'm Punkie B. Curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?"

