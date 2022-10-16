'SNL': Megan Thee Stallion puts health administration degree to use in 'Hot Girl Hospital'

Anika Reed, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Megan Thee Stallion did triple duty as host, performer and resident hot girl on "Saturday Night Live."

The rapper, who previously served as performer in the Season 46 premiere back in 2020, hit the stage at Studio 8H with a few of her catchphrases, alter egos and lyrics in tow for her "SNL" hosting debut.

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, donned a sheer black dress topped with a corset for her monologue, celebrating her graduation from Texas Southern University last December.

Fans may know her as Tina Snow, Suga or Hot Girl Meg, but she joked that after touring and making a record while finishing her degree, she's now "Megan Thee (girl) that needs some sleep."

"I got my degree in health administration because I have always wanted to help the people in my community," the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper said. "I believe it's important to have a sharp mind and a sharp body-ody-ody."

Megan Thee Graduate! Megan Thee Stallion graduates college: 'I know my parents are looking down on me'

She channeled that degree in her first sketch of the night: "Hot Girl Hospital," where three everyday heroes glow up the community "one dusty chick at a time."

With Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim as fellow nurses, Megan Thee Stallion in her "Hot Girl Hospital" scrubs chats about her upcoming "weave-oplasty followed by an emergency twerk exam," thanks NBA star Draymond Green for funding the hospital as part of his post-fight "community service" and helps transform a patient (Heidi Gardner) from "basic" to brand new, complete with a BBL, tight pink dress and long blonde wig.

"When life is on the line, these are the three women who will answer the call, say something rude, then hang up," the voiceover says.

'SNL' returns 'live from New York': See who's joined (and left) the cast.

What songs did Megan Thee Stallion perform on 'SNL'?

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her first performance of the night with "Anxiety," off her sophomore album "Traumazine."

In a red Jessica Rabbit-esque gown and a "Miss Anxiety" sash, the rapper channeled the pageant world while she rapped about bad girls having "bad days too," surrounded by her crown-wearing backup dancers who also sported sashes as Ms. Overworked, Ms. Underpaid, Ms. Overlooked, Ms. Overwhelmed and Ms. Insecure. An emotional Megan Thee Stallion wrapped the performance with tears in her eyes and a big smile on her face.

'Traumazine': Megan Thee Stallion bares all on brash, confident second album

Megan Thee Stallion will perform and host &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; on Oct. 15.
Megan Thee Stallion will perform and host "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 15.

Her second performance, a medley of "NDA" and "Plan B," showed off a different version of Megan Thee Stallion. In an all-black corset top and cutout jeans combo, topped with sunglasses and large Cuban link chain, Megan dominated the stage with a confident flow and powerful delivery.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Megan Thee Stallion makes 'SNL' debut as host, performer

Latest Stories

  • ‘Satanic!’: SNL spoofs viral Texas mother who warned parents against Hocus Pocus 2

    ‘Imagine that,’ Chloe Fineman demanded in a mock-Texan accent, ‘your home with hell in it!’

  • Guy Fieri Responds to Infamous NY Times Review: ‘Can’t Make Everybody Happy’

    The King of Flavortown shrugged when Chris Wallace brought up Pete Wells' scathing review of his Times Square restaurant

  • Kelsea Ballerini Gets Real About Being ‘Subject to Change,’ Going From ‘Dibs’ to Divorce and Beyond, and Channeling Shania

    Kelsea Ballerini walks into the penthouse suite of a West Hollywood hotel bearing a big smile, a full bottle of wine and two glasses, and this is immediately a good sign for an interview. She has a lot to toast, having just released a well-reviewed album, “Subject to Change,” and being about to play a […]

  • Fabulous furry artwork in a London phone box features besuited former roadkill fox and squirrels

    A fabulous furry artwork in a phone box outside the British Museum in London features a suit-wearing fox chatting on the telephone alongside a pair of squirrels. All the animals featured are former roadkill. The phone box also contains fake pun-filled flyers advertising sexual services. It was created by taxidermy artists Field & Young.

  • Adriana Chechik posts video of herself walking after breaking her back

    Adriana Chechik posts video of herself walking after breaking her back

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Opens With January 6 Committee Parody: ‘We Tried, It Was a Fun Country While It Lasted’

    “Saturday Night Live” opened its third episode of the season by taking on the Jan. 6 committee hearings, starring Kenan Thompson as United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS). And the theme of the sketch was quite simple: No matter how bad the attempts to stage a coup and overthrow the nation were, there’s no accountability in this country… and […]

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re