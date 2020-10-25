‘SNL': Maya Rudolph Moderates Last Debate Between Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin as a Drinking Game

We’re less than two weeks away from election day, so of course like every other episode this season the cold open of Saturday’s “SNL” mined the 2020 presidential race for material with a parody of the final (thank goodness) debate between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Also, during the sketch, in a parody of one memorable moment when Biden responded to Trump’s claim that America is “learning to live” with COVID by saying “we’re dying with it,” the show joked that he was so mad he’s “Eastwooding a little bit.”

Naturally this meant the return of Jim Carrey as Biden and Alex Baldwin as Trump, along with Maya Rudolph, who instead of playing Kamala Harris instead played debate moderator Kristen Welker, whose performance in the role received a lot of praise. And yes, there were jokes about the big change the debate commission introduced to prevent Trump from rudely interrupting everyone: The mute button.

As has been the norm this season, the “SNL” version of the final debate took some liberties with what happened, but in something of a surprise the show dropped the over-the-top version of Biden as doddering and slightly senile, which of course is how the Trump campaign wants Biden to be seen. Unfortunately, that portrayal bears zero resemblance either to his actual performances in the recent debates and town halls, or how even conservative viewers perceived him. And in fact, large majorities of viewers thought Biden won the final debate.

Instead, on “SNL” Carrey portrayed Biden as an amped-up, still old man swaggering around and, sort of like the real Biden constantly dropping catch phrases like “come on,” a stark contrast to previous episodes.

The episode rattled down a lot of the debate’s greatest hits, primarily dinging Trump’s frequent bizarre comments along with Joe’s old timey mannerisms as Rudolph as Welker led the audience through debate bingo.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Reassures Voters Joe Biden Will 'Treat You With Respect' in New World Series Ad (Video)

More to come…

Read original story ‘SNL': Maya Rudolph Moderates Last Debate Between Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin as a Drinking Game At TheWrap