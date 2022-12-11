‘SNL': Lizzo Replaces Yeah Yeah Yeahs as Musical Guest on Final 2022 Episode

Lizzo has stepped up to serve as the musical guest on the Dec. 17 episode of “Saturday Night Live” after previously booked guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs were forced to cancel due to a medical issue. Austin Butler remains the episode’s host.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced their cancellation late Saturday night, explaining that guitarist Nick Zinner has been suffering from pneumonia for over a month and still needs to recover. “The band’s top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery, as a result we had to pull out from our engagements of KROQ’s acoustic Christmas and ‘Saturday Night Live,'” the band said in a statement.

We’re bummed for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, but Lizzo KILLED it when she served as both host and musical guest back in April. Her performance of “About Damn Time” was particularly incredible, which is to say, we wish Zinner a speedy recovery and look forward to an early Christmas gift from Lizzo.

“SNL” announced the lineup change mid-way through the Dec. 10 episode of “SNL,” featuring hosts Martin Short and Steve Martin and Musical guest Brandi Carlisle. That episode began with a weird technical malfunction, as the audio went out of sync during the cold open and part of Martin and Short’s monologue.

Fortunately, the sound issues were fixed quickly enough that it didn’t mar the otherwise delightful monologue, which saw Martin and Short roast one another with fake funeral eulogies. You can read more about that here.

