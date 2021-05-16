‘SNL’: Keegan-Michael Key Takes On Michael Jordan In ‘The Last Dance’ Spoof

Just when sports fans moved on from The Last Dance, Saturday Night Live gave them never-before-seen footage featuring first-time host Keegan-Michael Key as the basketball G.O.A.T.

Key took Michael Jordan’s competitive spirit to a new level, with the all-star athlete participating in a coin toss bet with bodyguard John Michael Wozniak, played by Heidi Gardner. All things seem innocuous until, Key’s MJ loses the first round.

“And I took that personally,” Key said, recreating the popular internet meme that surfaced after the docuseries’ premiere.

However, it wouldn’t be The Last Dance without appearances from other NBA stars Dennis Rodman and Charles Barkley, portrayed by Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson. The coin tosses continued, with Wozniak losing even more possessions to Michael Jordan.

“The thing about Mikey is that he didn’t want to just beat you, he wanted to dominate you,” Redd’s Dennis Rodman recalls. “He wanted to embarrass you.”

At this point Gardner’s Wozniak has lost his pants, and it seems his wife’s trust. But even more’s on the table as Key’s MJ eyes Wozniak’s signature hair-do.

“If you’re not playing to win, why play?” Key says.

The Dolemite Is My Name and Shmigadoon! actor made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress and “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo serving as musical guest. He joins SNL season 46 first-time hosts Regina King, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan. The Queen’s Gambit star Anya-Taylor Joy will take the reins next week with Lil Nas X bringing his music to Studio 8H.

