'SNL': Kate McKinnon's RBG returns to welcome Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Pete Davidson and Chris Redd performed a rap about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Kate McKinnon playing the high-octane justice with slick dance moves.

Return of the Ginsburns.

Kate McKinnon's Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression, and her many "burns," came back to 'SNL' in this week's cold open, in which Ego Nwodim debuted a Supreme impression of her own: Soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Nwodim's Brown is in the Oval Office, imagining great trailblazers who came before her, including Ginsburg, first African American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall (Kenan Thompson), Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson) and Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd).

Ginsburg reminds her to label her lunches (because the other justices have sticky fingers) and has a Ginsburn especially for Ted Cruz. Fans last saw McKinnon's RBG impression after the justice died in 2020.

Brown has to inform the other historical figures that things haven't changed that much since their day (to Marshall she says we're still at risk of nuclear war with Russia and Joe Biden is still a politician).

More: 'SNL' and Jake Gyllenhaal want to know why you liked that Instagram post

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson visits President Biden in the Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/CXcOQdj2sP — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 10, 2022

Tubman congratulates Brown on getting a seat at the table, to which she says, "I'm going to have this job for the rest of my life." "I don't like that!" Tubman replied.

RBG passes on some wisdom to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pic.twitter.com/PCwbIzc2Of — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 10, 2022

The sketch ends with Robinson discovering just how much money baseball players make in the modern major league. "The average salary is $4 million," Brown informs him. At which point he screams into his glove.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Kate McKinnon's RBG is back for Ketanji Brown Jackson