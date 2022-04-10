'SNL': Kate McKinnon's RBG returns to welcome Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Pete Davidson and Chris Redd performed a rap about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Kate McKinnon playing the high-octane justice with slick dance moves.
Pete Davidson and Chris Redd performed a rap about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Kate McKinnon playing the high-octane justice with slick dance moves.

Return of the Ginsburns.

Kate McKinnon's Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression, and her many "burns," came back to 'SNL' in this week's cold open, in which Ego Nwodim debuted a Supreme impression of her own: Soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Nwodim's Brown is in the Oval Office, imagining great trailblazers who came before her, including Ginsburg, first African American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall (Kenan Thompson), Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson) and Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd).

Ginsburg reminds her to label her lunches (because the other justices have sticky fingers) and has a Ginsburn especially for Ted Cruz. Fans last saw McKinnon's RBG impression after the justice died in 2020.

Brown has to inform the other historical figures that things haven't changed that much since their day (to Marshall she says we're still at risk of nuclear war with Russia and Joe Biden is still a politician).

More: 'SNL' and Jake Gyllenhaal want to know why you liked that Instagram post

Tubman congratulates Brown on getting a seat at the table, to which she says, "I'm going to have this job for the rest of my life." "I don't like that!" Tubman replied.

The sketch ends with Robinson discovering just how much money baseball players make in the modern major league. "The average salary is $4 million," Brown informs him. At which point he screams into his glove.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Kate McKinnon's RBG is back for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Confirmation While Skewering Republican Attacks On Her Character

    The Saturday Night Live cold open featured Ego Nwodim as Ketanji Brown Jackson, newly confirmed to the Supreme Court, meeting famous women and Black Americans who came before her — along with a few jokes at Ted Cruz’s expense. In contrast to last week’s Fox & Friends satire, this skit was perhaps less about humor […]

  • SNL’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Ketanji Brown Jackson Shame Ted Cruz

    NBCSaturday Night Live opened this week’s show at the White House, where James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden was congratulating new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (Ego Nwodim) on her historic confirmation. When Justice Jackson said she bet Biden couldn’t say her name “three times fast” the president replied, “I’m shocked I was able to say it one time slow.”“I was happy to do my part,” Jackson told Biden. “Work twice as hard as a white man my entire life and then spend a week listening

  • Saturday Night Live recap: Jake Gyllenhaal returns to host for the first time in 15 years

    After reflecting on his 2007 appearance, the actor burst into a parody of a Céline Dion song during his opening monologue.

  • ‘You Brought Me The Ocean’ TV Series, Based On DC Comic, In Works At HBO Max From Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron is getting into the superhero producing business. The Mad Max: Fury Road and Tully star is executive producing You Brought Me The Ocean, based on characters from DC and the young adult graphic novel by Alex Sanchez and Jul Maroh. The dramedy series is in development at HBO Max, sources tell Deadline. Theron […]

  • Will Donald Trump run for president in 2024? He teases NC crowd during rally

    Donald Trump drew cheers from the crowd when he asked if anyone wants him to run again in 2024.

  • 24 Wedding Photographers That Will Capture All The Feels On Your Wedding Day

    Here are the best wedding photographers in the UK. From destination weddings to wedding photography on home soil, these are the most talented photographers.

  • Kim Kardashian Explains Why Pete Showed Up at 'The Kardashians' Premiere But Skipped the Carpet

    Pete Davidson was spotted holding hands with Kim Kardashian at The Kardashians Hulu premiere, but he skipped the red carpet—here's why!

  • Mads Mikkelsen says it would have been ‘creative suicide’ to copy Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts

    ‘We had to make it our own,’ star said

  • Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan's PM after key vote

    The former cricket star loses a no-confidence vote 13 hours after his party tried to delay it.

  • Vaccinated Canadians can have COVID-19 symptoms despite testing negative

    If you have COVID-19 symptoms but have been testing negative on a rapid antigen test, you may not be alone. Caryn Lieberman explains.

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a