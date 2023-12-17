Advertisement

‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon Sings ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ With Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig in Festive Monologue | Video

Ross A. Lincoln
·1 min read

Kate McKinnon rang in Christmas in style during her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” And she was joined by fellow “SNL” legends Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph for a fun rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Plus, some jokes about their wikipedia pages.

McKinnon spent a decade with “SNL” but left at the end of the 2021-22 season. But her first time serving as host is befitting her legendary run on the show. The pre-Christmas episode is always one of the biggest episodes of the season, because alongside the typically huge musical guest — this year it’s Billie Eilish — it’s almost always hosted by one of the show’s living legends. And yeah, Kate McKinnon absolutely counts as a living “SNL” legend.

McKinnon began the monologue with a fairly frank talk about how much she prefers to hide behind her various characters, joking “I’ve been trying to assemble a human personality and so far I have a hat.”

“I’ve always felt more comfortable in a weird costume,” McKinnon said, as a photo of her from years earlier showed onscreen. “Went middle of the road for that one… Sorry Richard. That feeling when your date shows up in a winter dress and is gay and is me.”

