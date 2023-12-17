‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish Barely Hold It Together in ‘Whiskers R We’ Cat Lady Sketch | Video

“SNL” alum and this week’s host Kate McKinnon played a shelter employee alongside musical guest Billie Eilish at “Whiskers R We,” showing off cats available for adoption. While McKinnon mostly kept her composure, Eilish broke into laughter multiple times during the sketch.

In keeping with the episode’s Christmas theme, McKinnon and Eilish teamed up to put on a “Holiday Cat-tacular” adoption campaign. McKinnon played Barbara DeDrew and Eilish played her younger counterpart, Pawbree Heppurrn. The two attempted to find homes for cats with names like Cindy Clawford, Mrs. Claws, Cat Sajack and others.

McKinnon was in her element when she told the audience of Cat Sajack, “He loves to watch a spinning wheel. And he also doesn’t believe in climate change” and of another cat named Oppenheimer, “Because when he when he runs away from his litter box, you know he dropped the biggest bomb of all time.”

As Eilish visibly began to laugh, McKinnon kept her cool and continued into the subplot of the sketch: the pair discovered they were biological mother and daughter.

After the two agreed “Wheel Of Fortune” was their favorite show, McKinnon asked, “How old are you again?” to which Eilish’s character replied, “Well, I’m 21, but I feel 40.”

McKinnon’s DeDrew said, “Well, I’m 52, but I feel 89. We’re so in sync. This was freaking me out” and then the two women each listed their favorite movie (“‘Tar’ starring Lydia Tar”), favorite curse word (“tush”) and celebrity crush (“Mariska Hargitay”).

McKinnon then added, “Speaking of, we call this cat Marish-cat Hargitay. She’s on ‘Claw and Order,’ and she always catches the ‘purrrrp.’ Sorry if I seem a little out of it, I think you’re my daughter.”

After she found out Eilish’s character is from Tampa, McKinnon replied, “Oh, I’ve never been there except to donate all my eggs.”

Story continues

As she grabbed a cat with a little brown hat on, she added, “Hold that pearl-dropping thought — hello, this is Fur-rell Williams,” referencing the singer’s oft-memed hat.

Eilish visibly laughed again after she was handed a guinea pig that squealed, as she tried to present it as just being an odd-looking cat. The singer struggled to say, “Lula is a British shorthair who has deformed herself beyond recognition with plastic surgery,” with McKinnon adding that Lula won’t stop with the plastic surgery until she looks just like Sydney Sweeney.

The two ended things when they gifted one another a cat and encouraged others to do the same. Eilish said, “When Santa’s not looking, fill his bag with cats.”

Watch the full sketch in the video above.

The post ‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish Barely Hold It Together in ‘Whiskers R We’ Cat Lady Sketch | Video appeared first on TheWrap.