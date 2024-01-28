‘SNL’: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Crash Dakota Johnson’s Monologue | Video

Justin Timberlake is the musical guest on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and since he’s known for showing up in a ton of sketches, he also showed up during host Dakota Johnson’s monologue.

But then “SNL” vet and current host of “The Tonight Show” Jimmy Fallon also showed up too — dressed in costume as Barry Gibbs from the Bee Gees. You know, because Fallon and Timberlake have a longstanding “SNL” impression of The Bee Gees.

But before you ask, they didn’t actually do the Bee Gees impression. Instead it was part of a gag about how Timberlake mistook a reference to his name during Johnson’s monologue as a cue to show up and do a sketch. It sure looked, if we’re being honest, like it was basically a way of carrying the host — who didn’t display a natural affinity for live comedy — through the monologue. But it was amusing.

But don’t worry, they did the Gibbs brothers talk show sketch later in the episode.

You can watch the whole monologue below.

Dakota Johnson’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/OEfV6LjM0H — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2024

Meanwhile, the cold open was a fun misdirect. A parody of CBS coverage of the NFL’s AFC championship game. That game happens on Sunday (Jan. 28), the day after Dakota Johnson’s episode of “SNL,” and it’s between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, audiences probably expected this to become a Taylor Swift-based sketch, since she’s dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But instead it was all about how all the football hardcores are depressed because “real” football is over. What they meant was, the Super Bowl — which is the next game after the AFC championship — is huge with people who don’t normally watch football.

So it is they got all sad and the sketch ended with all the participants in the cold open singing “See You Again” by Charlie Puth. Watch that below:

Football season is almost over pic.twitter.com/5PSskF5x53 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2024

