'SNL': John Mulaney monologue covers his drug intervention, rehab, newborn son with Olivia Munn

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·2 min read

John Mulaney dove straight into his "very complicated" year during his opening monologue as the fifth-time host of "SNL" Feb. 26 — making jokes about serious topics ranging from his drug rehabilitation to the birth of his son with girlfriend Olivia Munn.

The 39-year-old comedian discussed the planned December 2020 dinner at a friend's house that was actually an intervention.

“It was not dinner, it was an intervention for me. My least favorite kind of intervention," said Mulaney. "I knew right away it was an intervention. You know how bad a drug problem you have to have if when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, 'This is an intervention about my drug problem. There’s no other reason people would be behind a door.'”

There were six friends in person in New York and six more in Los Angeles on a Zoom call. Mulaney leaned into the Zoom call participants.

'I'm going to be a dad': John Mulaney confirms Olivia Munn is pregnant, opens up about rehab

“You may be thinking, ‘Hey, if that was me, I would have been like, if you’re so worried about me, how come you didn’t fly in?’ Don’t worry. I said that several times,' " Mulaney said. "I rang that bell several times."

Mulaney was in rehab from December to February 2021, during which he "broke up" with his drug dealers by texting them farewell and then blocking them. It turned out one of his drug dealers was simply an artist who ended up procuring drugs "because you just kept asking," Mulaney said.

"I like that story because there are many stories of drug dealers turning innocent people into drug addicts," said Mulaney. "I might be the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer."

John Mulaney was the host of the Saturday Night Live.
John Mulaney was the host of the Saturday Night Live.

Mulaney said his life is much better and happier. He has a 12-week-old baby boy named Malcolm with Olivia Munn.

"His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat them," said Mulaney, telling when he bonded "the hardest" with the baby boy after his girlfriend gave birth. He noticed Malcolm only squinted in the bright hospital lights. He didn't cry out.

"I was like, that's my son. A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not going to make a fuss," said Mulaney.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SNL: John Mulaney talks drug intervention, baby birth with Olivia Munn

