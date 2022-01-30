SNL: John Mulaney to Host on Feb. 26, Join the 5-Timers Club

John Mulaney will join Saturday Night Live‘s illustrious 5-Timers Club when he hosts the NBC sketch comedy series’ next outing, on Feb. 26.

Serving as musical guest that night will be LCD Soundsystem, who previously played at Studio 8H in May 2017.

An SNL writer from 2008 to 2012 (during which time he and Bill Hader co-created Weekend Update’s Stefon character), Mulaney first hosted the show in May 2017, in the episode that gave us the infamous “Diner Lobster” (embedded below).

Mulaney next hosted SNL in March 2019 (giving us “Bodega Bathroom,” and for which he earned an Emmy Award nomination), February 2020 (serving “Airport Sushi”) and, most recently, on Halloween 2020.

Paul Rudd was last in line to join SNL‘s 5-Timers Club, on Dec. 29, 2021, but an asterisk presumably was attached to that outing, seeing as the Omicron surge caused the show to keep the audience and almost all cast at home, resulting in largely previously aired and classic holiday sketches.

