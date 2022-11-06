'SNL': Joe Biden enlists star Democrats Guy Fieri, Stormy Daniels in spoof presidential address

Per “Saturday Night Live,” Democrats should consider adding star power to their political playbook.

Ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, the sketch comedy series opened its show with an address from a concerned President Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson).

“This Tuesday our midterm elections will determine the fate of our democracy, and let’s just say, ‘big yikes,’ ” Biden said.

In an effort to improve the reach of Democrats’ messaging, Biden suggested bringing in a slew of charismatic Democrats to lead the party with “sizzle.” And who better to bring the sizzle than Food Network star Guy Fieri (Molly Kearney)?

“America is hungry for change,” Fieri said. “But do y’all want Dr. Oz’s crudites or a full plate of paid family leave dripping in donkey sauce?”

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (Marcello Hernández) continued to fuel the Democrats’ newfound fieriness. “I want no cap on social security, no cap. Democrats, baby, treyway,” Tekashi said.

Adult film star turned political bombshell Stormy Daniels (Cecily Strong) made it clear that Democrats are eager team players.

“I may be a former adult star currently on Season 7 of ‘The Surreal Life,’ but I am willing to debase myself and enter U.S. politics,” Daniels said. “I can work with anyone, and I’m willing to reach around the aisle to get things done.”

Fieri, Tekashi and Daniels were joined by other vivacious Democrats, including actor-comedian Tracy Morgan (Kenan Thompson) and witchy rapper Azealia Banks (Ego Nwodim)

“There they are: your new Democratic candidates,” Biden said.

