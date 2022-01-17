'SNL': Joe Biden blames omicron, inflation and everything else on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·2 min read

President Joe Biden, played by "Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson, knows who's really to blame for surging COVID-19 cases, record-setting inflation and more issues facing Americans: Spider-Man.

This week's opening sketch on the live NBC comedy show featured Johnson's Biden dodging tough questions from reporters during a news conference. His strategy? Chalk everything up to the release of the latest Marvel superhero movie, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which has earned more than $1.5 billion worldwide.

"America, I'm here to tell you there's one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away," he said. "Stop seeing 'Spider-Man.' "

"Think about it," he added. "When did 'Spider-Man' come out? December 17th. When did every single person get omicron? The week after December 17th."

'SNL' spoofs the NBA: Ariana DeBose plays a fan drafted into a game after entire Kings team gets COVID

More 'SNL': Elmo attempts to murder viral nemesis Rocco the rock in explosive 'Weekend Update'

Hold on a second. "What about experts who say the real problem is a lack of testing?" asked a reporter, played by Bowen Yang.

"You want to know if you have COVID?" the president replied. "Look at your hand. Is it holding a ticket that says you recently went to see 'Spider-Man'? If so, then you have COVID."

And Spider-Man isn't just responsible for omicron, according to Johnson's Biden.

Inflation? That's on Spider-Man. Democrats' struggle to pass a voting bill? Also Spider-Man. The possibility that Russia will invade Ukraine? "I mean, if that doesn't sound like a job for Spider-Man, then I don't know what is," Johnson's Biden said.

Johnson's Biden then launched into a theory about multiple universes – a key plot point in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." When asked about the validity of this theory, the president gave a quip that earned applause from the studio audience: "Doesn't that make more sense than whatever the hell our current world is?"

"Saturday Night Live" was hosted this week by "West Side Story" star Ariana DeBose with musical guest Bleachers.

Review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is a refreshing blast of visiting baddies and second chances

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SNL: Joe Biden blames ‘Spider-Man’ movie for omicron surge, inflation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'SNL' takes a jab at Biden's response to Omicron and 'Spider-Man'

    "Think about it, when did 'Spider-Man' come out? December 17. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17," said James Austin Johnson as Biden on "Saturday Night Live."

  • Who will control Congress? House departures set up uncertain future for chamber's balance

    Dozens of lawmakers announce plans to retire from Congress next year. Control of the House could hinge on who else retires before the midterm elections.

  • 'And Just Like That...' Writers Answer Our Steve Questions

    Writers for the 'Sex and the City' reboot addressed fans' concerns that the character wouldn't get the chance to share his feelings about Miranda's affair.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Spoofs Joe Biden With His Plan To Curb Covid: “Stop Seeing ‘Spider-Man'”

    James Austin Johnson returned as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live tonight, as the president offered his plan to curb Covid. The show opened with Johnson’s Biden at a lectern, in another speech to the nation, as he leaned into the microphone and said, “There’s one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus […]

  • ‘We’re fed up’: Inside the chaos and confusion of live music in 2022

    After a glimmer of hope by the end of summer 2021, the UK’s once-thriving live music scene was plunged into chaos by the Omicron variant of Covid. <strong>Roisin O’Connor</strong> speaks to artists, festival organisers, venue owners and experts on the obstacles they face this year

  • 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in January 2022

    It's a mad, mad, mad, mad (Max) world

  • Major snowstorm on track to snarl Monday travel across Ontario

    A significant winter storm will bring widespread snow to southern and eastern Ontario on Monday, with heavier totals creeping into the Greater Toronto Area.

  • 'SNL': Elmo attempts to murder viral nemesis Rocco the rock in explosive 'Weekend Update'

    Elmo, played by Chloe Fineman, was all smiles for his "Weekend Update" appearance on "SNL." That is, until his viral nemesis Rocco the rock rolled up.

  • SNL’s Joe Biden Urges Americans to Stop Seeing ‘Spider-Man’ in Order to End the COVID-19 Pandemic

    NBCThe final Saturday Night Live episode of 2021 did not exactly go as planned after the live audience was sent home and the vast majority of the cast was either out sick with COVID or declined to risk their health for the sake of the show.So the pressure was on to deliver something better resembling what fans expect from SNL when the show made its big return to Studio 8H this week for the first new episode of 2022.And they kicked things off with a message from James Austin Johnson’s President J

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell